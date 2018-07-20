At this point, it isn’t all that surprising to hear that someone has beef with one of hip-hop’s most controversial rappers, Tekashi 6ix9ine. Even so, it was a little odd to hear rumors of a possible feud budding between Tekashi and Bobby Shmurda, especially since the latter has been sitting in prison for the past two years. Nevertheless, Bobby Shmurda hopped on a phone call with This Is 50 to set the record straight.

“Ain’t no beef, no problems,” Shmurda said of his relationship with the “Fefe” rapper. “I’ve been hearing a bunch of crazy s**t.”Shmurda also spoke to Tekashi’s vibrant hairstyle and swagger. “First of all, I seen all the colors in the hair and all that shit and I started laughing,” he explained.

While he might have though Tekashi’s style was humorous, he admitted that every artist has the right to express themselves. “Motherf**kers wanna paint their hair pink, then paint their hair pink,” he said. “F**k it.” Despite the rumors, Shmurda said he likes “all the young boys that’s out there.” He gave special shout-outs to Gunna and Lil Baby.

Later on the call, the “Hot N***a” artist confirmed that he will be released in 2020. As previously reported, Bobby has been in prison after copping a plea deal on conspiracy and weapons charges in 2016. His mother stated on Instagram that he is “maintaining great spirits and will be home before you know it.”

Listen to the Bobby Shmurda interview in the video above.

