Bobby Brown vehemently denies domestic abuse allegations towards his ex-wife, the late Whitney Houston.

During an appearance at the TCA (Television Critics Association) summer press tour on Friday (Jul. 27), Brown was asked about allegations of abuse towards the “I Have Nothing” singer. When prompted if the allegations were a matter of public record, he simply said, “the public record is wrong.”

“There was no violent incidents between me and Whitney so, no,” he said. When a reporter brought up a 911 call made by Ms. Houston regarding assault, Brown cut the question short.

According to Variety, Brown was charged with battery after an alleged altercation with Houston in 2003. He turned himself into authorities, and Houston stood with him in court with a bruise on her cheek. A statement from Houston’s publicist released after the incident read, “Bobby Brown is very apologetic about what happened and hopes his wife forgives him.”

Brown is hoping that his upcoming BET mini-series, The Bobby Brown Story, will clear up any misconceptions about his storied career and personal life. He’s also hoping to help victims of domestic abuse; he’s planning on building a domestic violence shelter in memory of his late daughter with Houston, Bobbi Kristina.