Boosie BadAzz is officially a free man. The Baton Rouge artist recently revealed in a series of posts on Instagram on Monday night (July 16) that he has completed his 10-year probation and parole sentence.

In one post, the “Wipe Me Down” artist shared an image of his voters registration form and termination letter from the state of Louisiana. “Just got off the phone with my P.O. God is great,” he wrote. “I’m off probation n parole. Ten years of my life I’ve waited for this day to come n***as who been n this struggle with the system feel my joy right na.

He added: “I’ve [completed] this journey on paper with no f**k ups. Overseas money time send the bag I’m on my way. @Snoopdogg that’s my voter registration form. I’m about to vote, f**k that.”

The rapper later celebrated the good news with a surprise party that his family threw for him. He also recorded a funny video of him running around his house in a Versace robe while playing Lil Duval’s “Living My Best Life.”

Boosie’s probation and parole reportedly stems from serving five years in prison for multiple drug convictions. He was released from the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola in 2014.

Check out more videos and photos from Boosie’s celebration below.