Bow Wow Plans To Pull Out Of So So Def Tour, Gives Away Money

News

CREDIT: Getty Images

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss wants to trade in the glitz and glam for a more simple life. The “Like You” rapper sent shockwaves throughout the Twitter-sphere when he announced a money giveaway on Cash App so that he can go live in North Carolina “with my girl.” So far, one social media user has publicized Moss’ $500 gift.

But the monetary offering wasn’t the only reveal that Moss shared with his followers. The 31-year-old artist/actor claimed that he might back out of the upcoming So So Def Tour. The famed label founded by Jermaine Dupri is celebrating its 25th anniversary. “I’m the one that stirs up stuff I’m always in the news jd nem don’t need that,” Moss tweeted. “So if I have to fall back I will.”

Moss’ revelation allegedly stems from one person’s claim that he was caught at a club cheating on his girlfriend. Moss then proceeded to lace his response with profanities and called out blogs for perpetuating rumors.

Moss has remained an open book when it comes to his inner thoughts. In a previous interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the Ohio native said he’s encountered suicidal thoughts. “I done lapped the world eight times,” he said. “…Sometimes I just question life like what is there left for me to do? I’ve done everything that I really wanted to do. Now it’s like what’s next?”

View his previous tweets below, including the person who received $500 from Moss’ Cash App account.

 

Read More: Bow Wow Clarifies His Suicidal Twitter Comments

Tags: Bow Wow, Shad Moss