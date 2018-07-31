A Bronx street has reportedly been renamed after the Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz after he was brutally murdered by a gang who mistook his identity. The street sign at East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in the eastern borough will now be called “Lesandro Junior Way.”

The City Council and Junior’s family were reportedly present during the honoring. “As the local council member, I have directed the staff in the New York Council to begin the process of renaming 183rd and Bathgate in honor of Junior Guzman,” City Councilman Ritchie Torres said according to CBS New York. “His name will become a visual signal on the streets of Bathgate. His is a name that will never be forgotten.”

Junior’s mother, Leandra Feliz spoke on the new street, saying that she was appreciative that her son’s legacy would be remembered. “I lost my son. I’m not gonna have him back anymore. I miss him a lot but I want to see the justice for my son,” she said. “Thank you so much for the honor, but I want more. I want justice for my son.”

As previously reported, Junior’s untimely death sent shock waves through the Bronx community. On July 25, 12 suspects were reportedly indicted on grand jury charges that ranged from first-degree murder to criminal possession of a weapon. All of them pleaded not guilty. NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill attributed the arrests to the public’s “unrivaled help” and an “outpouring of nonstop assistance.”

