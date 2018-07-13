With his unique raspy trap beat infused vocals, Bryant Myers is steadily making a name for himself in Latin trap. Through a picturesque set laced with trouble in back of a nightclub filled with purple and red neon lights, he’s used it as a perfect backdrop for his new video for single, “Ponle Musica” featuring reggaeton duo Plan B.

Dozens of voluptuous vixenish beautiful women inundate the scene, as Myers creates an ode for the quintessential bad girl who hides behind a good girl persona. The catchy new track and video is just a small indication of what’s to come next for the 20-year-old artist. He has his eyes set on what’s next with his forthcoming album, and grateful to work with some of the genres’ hottest stars.

“I am very excited for the release my album “LA OSCURIDAD,” he said. “I am honored to have been able to work with other artist like Plan B, Bad Bunny and Miky Woodz, Cosculluela to give my fans the best!”

Ultimately, for Myers, he hopes to keep making music for those in the underbelly of society. He defines trap as, “something people from the streets identify with, and it’s what’s lived in the streets. It’s more explicit and the words are more direct,” he explained to Billboard.

He also brought in new fans during his electric set at this year’s Soulfrito festival.

Watch the visuals for “Ponle Musica” below.