After a prolific 2017, rapper Buddy stepped into 2018 on a hustler’s type of time. On Friday (July 20), the Compton, Calif. MC keeps that same go-get-it energy with the release of his debut album, Harlan & Alondra.

The West Coast rapper’s official introduction to the world was jumpstarted by singles “Hey Up There” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Black” featuring A$AP Ferg and “Trouble on Central.” The 12-song effort features the likes of Snoop Dogg, Khalid and Guapdad 4000.

Buddy has been quietly putting in work behind the scenes, thanks to the guidance of famed producer, Pharrell. The “Trippin” rapper put out his debut mixtape, Idle Time, in 2014. Last year, he released the Magnolia EP and the Ocean & Montana EP with Kaytranada.

Stream Harlan & Alondra below.

