After announcing the cancelation of her part in Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour, Cardi B didn’t let the disappointing news fester for too long. According to HipHopNMore, the Bronx native is preparing to release a fall project this year.

Although details on the soundscape are still unknown, one thing is for sure: the next visual off her debut Invasion of Privacy album will be for “Ring.” The melody features R&B singer Kehlani and will drop in August, “to hold you guys down” Cardi said.

On July 10, Cardi and her husband Offset welcomed their first child together, baby girl Kulture. Since then, Cardi has been readjusting to post-pregnancy life and adjusting to motherhood, which led her to nix her tour dates. “My life is not over, I just have to take my time to do certain things,” she said. “My body really can’t take it. My doctor was like, ‘You need to sit down because you’re going to go cuckoo.'”

Timing is certainly of the essence for Cardi, a sentiment she alluded to in her VIBE Viva cover story. “Everything I do, it takes a lot of time for me to do it because only the best sells, you know? If you want people to take you seriously, you gotta do the best,” she said. “For example, my eyeshadow line. I been planning, been talking about it for a year, and it still hasn’t released yet because it’s not the way I want it to be. It has to be extremely perfect. Only great things sell.”