Cardi B just keeps having more and more reasons to celebrate. The Bronx bred musician is reveling in her second number one track on the Billboard Hot 100, “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J. Balvin.

This milestone makes Cardi the first female rapper in history to have two number one songs; her first was the monster hit “Bodak Yellow,” which spent three weeks at the top spot.

The expectant mother, who is due to give birth to her first child any day now, recorded her jovial reaction on social media.

“Number one! We went number one!” an excited Bardi cheered. Her husband Offset is seen driving and smiling. “’I Like It,’ number one on the Hot 100, I’m so excited!” she continued. “Now we’re just waiting on baby girl…thank you J. Balvin, thank you Bad Bunny….I’m too excited, my adrenaline rushin’ and sh*t.”

“I Like It’ is the first number one song for J. Balvin, who told Billboard that he is “very happy.” “I am totally grateful,” he said. “It is incredible, everything that is happening, and I really have to thank God for this spectacular moment.”

Congrats to Cardi and company for the big moment and big hit.

I got the best fans in the world hands down!!! I love yaaa foreeeveeerr .Number 1.Thank you sooo much everybody wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for ya !!!!! pic.twitter.com/f3cWSPTaMg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 2, 2018