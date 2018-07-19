Your rapper’s favorite rapper, Cardi B, will forever be able to indulge in food from the Chipotle Mexican Grill. The new mother has been granted a lifetime supply of chips and guac, free of cost, from the fast-food chain.

The news first surfaced on The Bronx native’s Instagram account when she posted several stories of her coveted Chipotle gift.

Amid her new tasty gift, Cardi is currently experiencing the blessings and hardships of being a first-time mommy. Last week (July 10), the 25-year-old rapper gave birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus; her first child with husband Offset.

While we’re sure she’s enjoying motherhood, she’s reluctant to show her face or her baby on the ‘gram. Despite being in full mommy mode, the entertainer found time to celebrate her 10 VMA nominations.

“It’s your girl Cardi B. I wish I could show my face right now, but a bitch looks f****ed up in the game. My hair’s f****ed up. My eyes are so dark and puffy. Like, I’m wild pale,” she said on Instagram. “I just really want to say thank you to everybody. I can’t believe I got nominated for 10 VMA awards.”

Earlier this month, the former stripper became the only female rapper to have two singles at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J. Balvin.

There’s no denying Belcalis deserves all the chips and guac she can get for her hard work. See her share her latest gift from Chipotle down below.

