Cardi B is a first-time mommy, and things aren’t as easy as expected. While the Bronx native may have enjoyed interacting with her fans on social media pre-baby, the superstar has had to suspend most digital activity in order to focus on her daughter Kulture. In a recent post on Instagram, Cardi opened up about being a mom and explained why she’s been absent from social media.

“It’s been a little hard for me to reply back cause this mommy job requires full day, all day, all night attention,” the rapper said of her silence online.

She also spoke about the hardship of getting her baby to sleep. “When parents say ‘if you wake the baby up YOU PUTTING HER BACK TO SLEEP!’ I feel that,” she added. “I still can’t believe it, all mines.”

Last week (July 10), Cardi B gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Kulture is the first child of Cardi and her husband Offset. It’s believed Kulture was named after the Migos’ successful album of the same name (but spelled with a “C”).

Following her announcement that her daughter was born, the “I Like It” rapper shared a series of photos from her maternity shoot. She also explained the reason for the baby’s name, saying, “Anything else woulda been basic. Okrrrrrrruuu.”

Check out Cardi B’s full thoughts on motherhood below.

