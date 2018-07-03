Let Offset tell it, there are a few perks to being married to Cardi B. The support, the love and the laughs should be givens, and it looks like she can also get him out of potentially sticky situations.

According to his Twitter page, the Migos star revealed that thanks to FaceTiming a cop who pulled him over, Cardi was able to get her husband out of a ticket. What was the almost-ticket for? Not like it matters now.

“W H E N G O D S H O W S Y O U N O B * * C H C O M P A R E S !!!!!!! Just got let go on a pull over for a FaceTime pic with my wife (SHES THE BEST),” wrote a thrilled Offset on Jul. 2.

Hopefully, this is a situation that could be looked at as precautionary for the “Stir Fry” MC, who narrowly escaped a serious car accident earlier this year in Atlanta.

Nonetheless, he and his blushing bride are blessed. Cardi recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the second time, thanks to her hit “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J. Balvin. Additionally, the couple is looking forward to welcoming their first child together any day now.