Offset was arrested late last week in Georgia for gun possession and was booked on two felony gun charges. However, the Migos member’s wife, Cardi B, believes that there’s more to the story that the police aren’t telling us.

According to TMZ, the Bronx native rapper and new mother believes her husband was targeted specifically because of who he is and his visibility.

“We’re told [Cardi’s] been echoing Offset’s lawyer’s claim that he was pulled over for doing nothing more than being a rich, successful black rapper,” the site reads. “Our Cardi sources say she’s also been doubling down on what the attorney told us … that the guns found by police did not belong to Offset, adding he doesn’t own any firearms.”

At the time of Offset’s arrest, officials found three firearms and $107,000 in cash in his 2014 white Porche 911 Carrera. He was pulled over initially for making an improper lane change. His bodyguard Senay Gezahgn was also in the vehicle and was arrested.

Offset was booked on possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and improper lane change.

