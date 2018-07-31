Casanova recently teamed up with Chris Brown and Fabolous for his new single “Left, Right.” The trio dropped the music video for the track on Thursday (July 26).

The three-minute video features the artists in a vacant warehouse. As Cas lays down his verses, Breezy flexes his dances skills with his dancers in the background. “Take a shot / I’ma take two Let me show you what that D’usse do / I can turn up on a Tuesday too,” Casanova raps.

Instead of providing the vocals on the chorus, Brown switches it up and raps on the track. “Gotta give you props, you a thot? / F**k it, I’m a thot / Tell me where you’re from, these your panties and the top on the floor,” he raps.

Fabolous comes in on the final verse where he references Doug E. Fresh & The Get Fresh Crew’s La Di Da Di. “I say, la-di-da-di, we both a thottie/ We both lookin’ for trouble, we mixin’ in the party, yeah” he raps.

“Left, Right” is coming from Casanova’s latest project, Commissary, which was released on June 29. The EP also features guest appearances from G-Eazy, Rich the Kid, and Mozzy.

Check out the video for “Left, Right” above.

