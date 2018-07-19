Earlier this week, the Chicago Tribune reported that Chance The Rapper‘s follow-up to his Grammy-winning mixtape Coloring Book would be “out in a few days.” The Chi-City rapper took to Twitter to refute the announcement, but added that he was in the studio working on new music.

Well, Chano has decided to gift fans with some new music. Today (July 19), Chance uploaded 4 New Songs to his Soundlcoud page. The four song EP consists of “Wala Cam” featuring with Supa Bwe, “65th & Ingleside,” “I Might Need Security” and “Work Out.”

Chance threw away his sing-songy style and decided to rap on “I Might Need Security,” and the “Blessings” MC sounds very comfortable and sure of himself when he spits. The remaining three songs follow the “Same Drugs” rapper’s usual script of the sing-song flow.

In related news, Chance recently bought Chicagoist, a local news site that covers happenings in Chicago. On “I Might Need Security” he raps: “I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist bit*hes outta business.”

Stream 4 New Songs below.

