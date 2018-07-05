Congrats are in order for Chance The Rapper and his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley. The musician popped the question to his lady love and the mother of his two-year-old daughter at a Fourth Of July barbecue.

In a video shared to social media, the Grammy Award-winning artist got down on one knee in front of friends and family and asked his surprised girlfriend, “Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?” While the video cuts off before we hear her answer, Chance wrote on his Twitter page “she said yes,” with a winking emoji.

“Proposed In The Hunninds!” wrote Chance’s younger brother Taylor Bennett on Instagram accompanying a photo of him, his newly-engaged brother, his future sister-in-law, and Corley’s sister. “@chancetherapper You A Real One! 7-4-18 #BlockBoys.”

As with most relationships, the couple experienced bumps along the way. After the birth of their daughter Kensli Bennett, Corley filed a petition asking to be the sole caretaker of the child and demanded child support. However, the petition was thrown away in Jan. 2017, as the couple was able to reconcile. They proceeded as co-parents for Kensli in March of 2017.

Best of luck to the future Mr. and Mrs. Bennett.