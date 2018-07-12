Chance The Rapper has a new project up his sleeve, and it involves bringing Kanye West back to their hometown of Chicago. The two are recording a new album — seven tracks, like Kanye’s other recent releases — this month. The Grammy award-winning rapper recently revealed the news during an interview with local talk show, “Windy City LIVE.”

“Kanye West is like my first image of a free black man in the industry, and I’ve just always loved him for that,” Chance said. “Loved his music, loved his creativity, loved his voice, loved his fearlessness. Working under him, working with him on his albums is crazy. But having him tell me that he wants to produce my album and come to Chicago and work with me is like…”

Lil Chano also shared that the upcoming album — the follow-up to his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book — will be a very personal one. He recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley on the Fourth of July. Yet he admitted to being disappointed with how much attention the special occasion got just seconds before it even finished happening. “Our stuff was out there immediately before I could even really get up and make a toast,” he said.

“It immediately makes you want to shy away from the public and have more moments to yourself,” he continued, “but as an artist, it gave me a lot to work with because it showed me how small a perspective everybody can have with the little information they get about my life and made me want to clarify.”

In addition to working on new music with Ye’, he will also headline and produce a Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert. The show will feature Daya, Smokey Robinson, Usher, Francis & The Lights, among others. It’s scheduled for July 21 at Northerly Island in Chicago.

Are you excited for this collaboration?