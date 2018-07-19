When Chance The Rapper dropped four new songs at midnight on Thursday (Jul 19), he simultaneously announced he is now somewhat of a media mogul by purchasing Chicago news site, The Chicagoist.

In the songs “I Might Need Security,” he affirms his acquisition: “I bought The Chicagoist just to run you racist b***s out of business,” he rapped. According to Stereogum, minutes after the song came out, a press release confirmed the 25-year-old rapper did indeed buy the paper. Here is the audio of the song where you can hear the announcement at the 2:20 mark.

The Chicagoist was part of a cluster of websites owned by the Gothamist network, which each covered their own respective cities. After the company was shut down by billionaire owner Joe Ricketts in 2017, public radio station WNYC bought the former Gothamist sites.

“We are delighted that the Chicagoist assets are finding a new home in the hands of a proud Chicagoan,” President and CEO New York Public Radio, Laura Walker stated. “WNYC has a strong commitment to local journalism and building community, and we are pleased that these assets will be used to support local coverage in the great city of Chicago.”

For Lil Chano, this seems like the perfect opportunity to give the marginalized a voice and make sure their stories are told responsibly by people who look like them.

“I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of The Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment,” Chance said. “I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content.”

Will you be reading The Chicagoist?

