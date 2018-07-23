While the charges filed against Charlamagne Tha God pertaining to the alleged rape of a then-15 year old girl have been dropped, the radio host is bringing awareness to other controversies he’s found himself at the center of.

During his Loud Speakers Network podcast Brilliant Idiots, Charlamagne apologized to rape victims for what was perceived as “triggering” language used by him during a conversation about consensual sex in 2015.

“Back in 2015, I attempted to have a dialogue about rape culture with an emphasis on the role men play…I can honestly say that I communicated that all wrong,” Charlamagne said regarding a sexual encounter, in which he gave a woman a drink before sex that made her “incoherent.” “For the record, in 1997 I was having consensual sex with a young lady.”

“I was looking at some comments from rape survivors who were triggered by that conversation, and I have to apologize to y’all because that was not my intention,” he continued. “I’ve told people on this podcast numerous times to avoid any gray areas…If she is incoherent in any way, leave her alone. I want to stress that I didn’t take advantage of anyone, and I want to apologize to anyone who was triggered by that story.”

“You will hear more from me over the coming week and really for the rest of my life on the issue,” he said towards the end of the talk. “I’m grateful for the women creating space for women and survivors…I look forward to using my platform more responsibly.”