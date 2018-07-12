Power 105.1’s Charlamagne Tha God is no stranger to controversy, but the famed talking head has reportedly hired legal counsel to combat rumors he sexually assaulted a teenage girl nearly 20 years ago.

According to TMZ, Charlamgane has employed Marty Singer and Michael Weinstein after the accuser came forward about the alleged encounter stating she wants “closure.”

Officials have maintained The Breakfast Club host cooperated fully with authorities, and took a DNA test, which didn’t produce evidence he sexually assaulted the girl.

Charlamagne, real name, Lenard McKelvey, did, however plead guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, due to teenagers under the legal drinking age consuming alcohol.

In a statement to TMZ, Singer and Weinstein say their client is empathetic towards rape victims but is innocent of the accusations leveled against him.

“More than seventeen years ago, Charlamagne was accused of a sexual assault. He never had sexual relations or any physical contact with the accuser and even provided DNA to prove it.

At the time of these claims, Charlamagne cooperated fully with authorities, and after the investigation, this charge against him was dropped.

“Charlamagne has spoken about this many times over the years in public, including in his book. While Charlamagne has empathy for all sexual assault victims, he cannot take responsibility for a crime he did not commit.”

A Care2 petition launched Wednesday (July 11) had 1,700 signatures demanding the removal of Charlamagne from Power 105.1.

