UPDATE: 12:25 PM EST (July 24, 2018) – Charlamagne Tha God took to The Breakfast Club and addressed the audio clip with additional context to the 2015 conversation about rape culture from his podcast, Brilliant Idiots. His wife also called in to address to further explain the radio personality’s revelation about their first sexual encounter.

“That stems from a conversation I was having on my podcast about rape culture. It was a lot of op-eds and think pieces last year but I remember Teen Vogue, in particular, had a headline that said Is Drunk Sex Considered Rape?,” described Charlamagne. “So my wife and I were discussing it. Because the first time we had sex we were super young and super, super drunk. So I asked her did she consider that consensual sex based on the conversation that was happening online. And the audio clip they got circulating online is edited and stops at me just saying, ‘Yeah.’ But she told me, ‘Yeah, I can see how people say that but that’s not what happened with us. It’s not like I said no.’”

The Breakfast Club co-host’s wife added more context to the topic after Charlamagne asked her if he raped her when they first had sex with each other.

“Lenard, you need to learn how to tell stories. You shouldn’t have used the word rape, first of all, because the conversation we were having was about rape culture,” she pointed out. “The conversation we were having was [about how] you felt like it was okay for you to have sex with me while I was intoxicated. That’s a rape culture thing. That’s not rape.

“So when you asked me that question, I was hesitant to answer you because you used the word rape. But I mean, that’s not what went down. Like we both know what happened. I was not passed out. I was very coherent, like enough for me to lift up my hips so you could take my panties off. That’s what happened. You know that’s what happened. And the next morning, we had sex. That’s what I’m saying, your memory’s [?] sh*t. You don’t remember anything. And [the] first kiss that night too.”

Watch the full dialogue between Charlamagne, his wife and his fellow Breakfast Club co-hosts down below.

In a released audio clip, radio host Charlamagne Tha God shares that, although he didn’t know it at the time, he technically raped the woman who became his wife.

“I keep telling, y’all. I’ve told y’all this over and over,” Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club host said in audio released by Starr Report. “It’s a lot of things guys did especially when we were young that were rape that we just didn’t consider rape.”

He discusses how before he married his current wife, they dated for an entire year without having sex. During an evening of drinking, they ended up having sexual intercourse although she was “sloppy drunk.”

“Me and my wife dated for a whole year, she would not give me no p***y,” he continued. “Me and my wife hung out one Saturday night and she got sloppy drunk and passed out in my momma’s house and I got that p***y. She was f**king me back and all that but she was really drunk.”

To clarify what happened on that night, he asked his wife if what he did to her was considered rape.

“I asked her yesterday, ‘Yo, did I rape you the first time we ever had sex?’ And she goes, ‘I mean in hindsight, yeah…’”

Charlamagne recently apologized for having sex with a woman he got drunk, and for using “triggering language” that may upset rape survivors. You can hear his apology here.

