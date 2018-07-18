Chief Keef is taking his show on the road… only he won’t physically be there.

The Chicago-bred rapper is reportedly sending his hologram on a world tour in support of his upcoming project, The Cozart.

The Icons of American Music Tour will be put on by Hologram USA and will reportedly kick off in London on Aug. 31. It will also run through major cities in the United States, including New York City, New Orleans, Chicago, before concluding in Las Vegas. Each show will be hosted by the rapper’s manager and Hologram USA’s CEO, Alki David, and run for roughly 90 minutes.

Keef won’t be the only hologram in attendance however. The rapper is also inviting digitized versions of the late Tupac and Notorious B.I.G., as well as living legends, NWA and Snoop Dogg to the stage.

“We’ve advanced everything that can be done in the new medium of hologram show,” David said. “Anything you think you know about them—we’ve surpassed it. And you’ll see Chief Keef at the peak of his powers, both as a performer and a creator.”

This isn’t the first time Chief Keef has attempted to bring a hologram to the live stage. In July 2015, the drill artist made his first attempt during a show in Indiana in order to raise funds for the deaths of Glo Gang member Capo and 13-month-old Dillion Harris. The performance was unsuccessful, however, as local police shut it down due to the Keef’s controversial lyrics. Another attempt was made in Los Angeles later that year in support of his Bang 3 project, but it was shut down due to safety concerns.

Tickets are currently available for the August 31 and September 1 shows at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in London. Tickets range from $52-$222.

Check out more details regarding ticketing here.