Childish Gambino released two summer-ready songs—“Feels Like Summer” and “Summertime Magic”—earlier this week. Now, it appears the actor-musician’s rollout was part of a larger (yet tiny) experience series called “Summertime Starts Here.”

“Come out to enjoy some Summertime Magic,” reads the Instagram page’s bio. @Summertimemagic is the only page that the mysterious multi-hyphenate follows. The link on the page’s bio takes interested fans to a page featuring free events from Jul. 13 to the 15 in three locations- NYC, Los Angeles, and London. While there’s speculation that Gambino will appear at the events, the distance of the locations may change that.

Besides releasing new music, Gambino is also hitting the road. The Atlanta executive producer has been added to the 2018 iHeartRadio’s Music Festival line-up and will perform at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena in September 2018 with other acts such as Justin Timberlake, Logic and Mariah Carey. He’s also kicking off his This Is America tour in September with Rae Sremmurd and Vince Staples coming along for the ride until their Nashville stop in October 2018.

Check out the dates for the “Summertime Starts Here” event series below. New Yorkers- you’re up first; head to Union Square around noon to see what the buzz is about.

July 13 Union Square | New York 12 – 4 p.m. EST

July 14 Fort Greene Park | Los Angeles 12 – 4 p.m. EST

July 14 Santa Monica Pier | Los Angeles 12 – 4 p.m. PST

July 14 Gunnersbury Park | London 1 – 10 p.m. GMT

July 15 Fairfax High School | Los Angeles 12 – 4 p.m. PST

Feels like Summer. Link in Bio. A post shared by @ summertimemagic on Jul 12, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

