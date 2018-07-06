Chris Brown was reportedly arrested following his concert in Florida on Thursday (July 5), TMZ reports. The singer was taken into custody over an outstanding warrant in Tampa in connection to an alleged attack in 2017.

Authorities say the “Tempo” artist had a show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. After Brown hopped off stage, several officers were reportedly waiting at the wings to escort him into custody.

Brown’s arrest stems from an alleged assault at a Tampa nightclub in 2017. He reportedly appeared at a show at the Aja Channelside when all hell broke loose between him and an in-house photographer, according to TMZ. The nightclub management alleges that the photographer was snapping pics of Brown and his posse, until the superstar denied anymore photos. Shortly after, the photographer says that he began taking photos of the club’s crowd when he alleges Brown hopped over a couch and punched him in the face. The photographer shared pics of his bruised lip with TMZ following the incident.

While much of Brown’s career has been stained by various incidents and arrests, the singer has steered clear of any drama in recent months. Brown recently celebrated his daughter Royalty’s fourth birthday.

It appears Brown has been released from police custody. The singer posted a video and photo on Instagram, saying “what’s new?”