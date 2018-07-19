Ciara, G-Eazy, Draya Michele And More Hit The 2018 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Standing for Excellence In Sports Performance Yearly, the 26th annual ESPY Awards celebrated all things sports at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles last night (July 18).

Presented on behalf of Moët & Chandon champagne, the 2018 ESPY Award Red Carpet featured a Twitter Livestream throughout the carpet while a roster of presenters, nominees, and celebrities joined the French Champagne to kick off the evening.

Celebrities like Ciara, Russell Wilson, Draya Michele, G-Eazy, Trevor Jackon, Odell Beckham Jr. and more all made appearances on the carpet, flaunting their best looks for the night.

Hosted by Danica Patrick, the show’s first-ever female host, the 2018 ESPYS was definitely a night to remember with notable winners including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Cristiano Renaldo, Sloane Stephens and Nick Foles.

