Ciara is officially back in her bag.

Over the past few days, the entertainer has teased her single “Level Up” a la alluring photos on her Instagram page. The wait is now over as the music video arrived online Wednesday (July 18).

With Pari$ Gobel behind the lens, and with the help of New Zealand’s ReQuest Dance Crew, the mother of two shows off her hallmark dance moves for the camera.

Penned by Ciara and Theron Thomas, the triple threat is all about the power of the glow-up with lines like, “I turned them into something, my comeback on one hunnid’/Less talking, more action/you just gon’ CiCi coming, I just keep elevating/ no losses/ just upgrading.”

The single may sound familiar to many as it samples DJ Telly Tellz’s very viral “F**k It Up Challenge” from 2016.

This brings a refreshing edge to her comeback given the more somber route taken in 2015 (via the singles “I Bet” and “Dance Like We’re Making Love”) for her album Jackie.

“Level Up” is the R&B queen’s first release since inking a lucrative deal Warner Music back in 2017.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 14, 2018 at 10:02am PDT

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 14, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

Watch the video above.