RZA continues to create meaningful content for the culture. Coming off Love Beats Rhymes and The Man with the Iron Fists, Ruler Zig Zag Zig Allah is set to release Cut Throat City, a story about four childhood friends who return to a torn New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The four friends, influenced by a local gangster, attempt to pull off a casino heist, yet after the job goes wrong the men find themselves on the run from both the law and the gangster. The film stars Wesley Snipes, Terrence Howard, T.I., Shameik Moore, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Eiza González and more.

“I’m trying to tell the story of America through my music and films,” RZA told the Comic-Con crowd via Vulture. “You have talent, ambition, and aspiration but those things get washed away. When they get washed away you turn to desperation.”

Cut Throat City hit theaters in 2019. Watch the trailer above.

