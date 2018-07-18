CVS Fires Employees Over Racial Cop-Calling Coupon Incident

Since when is using a coupon a crime? Apparently, for an ex-CVS pharmacy employee, Morry Matson, it is. Matson was recently caught on video calling the police on Camilla Hudson, a black woman from Chicago for allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent coupon from a manufacturer at the register, USA Today reports.

Hudson shot the video herself as Matson is seen trembling while speaking to a 911 operator.

In efforts to clarify as to why Matson was uncontrollably shaking at the scene, Hudson wrote a few words on her FaceBook page about the incident.

“I probably should have posted this earlier – Morry Matson was not shaking and not having tremors of any kind when he first started assisting me at the self-checkout register in the store,” she wrote. “He also did not have any tremors when we moved over to a regular register for him to assist me with the sale. He had no tremors when he initially warned me of having called the police.”

“The tremors began when he called the police for what he said was the second time – which is the 911 call I videotaped. Some have suggested that he’s acting – about that, I have no idea,” she continued. “But he was most definitely tremor-free for most of the time I was in the store and did not start shaking until that phone call. I hope that provides some clarification.”

The incident reportedly happened Friday night (July 13), and by Monday (July 16) CVS had announced that they fired Matson and another colleague for discriminating against Hudson.

“We have completed our investigation, and as a result, the two colleagues who were involved are no longer employed by CVS Health,” the company stated on Twitter. “CVS Health does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcome and diverse environment in our stores.”



CVS Statement on Chicago Store Incident pic.twitter.com/H4h3akdMzs — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) July 16, 2018

Unsurprisingly enough, Matson was a state delegate for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Additionally, according to The Root, he is listed as president for the Illinois chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans, which are a group who support LGBTQ conservatives.

All in all, we’re glad justice was served for Ms. Hudson.