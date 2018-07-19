Hollywood’s breakout stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lena Waithe are teaming up for a major film. Kaluuya has reportedly been cast as the lead in a forthcoming crime film, entitled Queen & Slim, with the script penned by Waithe.

The film is reportedly described as a Bonnie & Clyde type of story, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story follows a black couple on their first date. Their romantic evening quickly becomes one of horror when they end up killing a police officer in self-defense and try to escape to Cuba.

In a press statement, Lena Waithe declared the film to be a work of “protest art.” “It’s about being black and trying to fall in love in a world that’s burning down around you,” she said.

Melina Matsoukas, who is best known for directing HBO’s Insecure and Beyonce’s “Formation” music video, is set to make her feature directorial debut. She stated that the film “defines black love as a revolutionary act.” “It shows that our union is the greatest weapon against the assault on black people in America,” she added.

Queen & Slim is set to begin shooting in January and will be distributed by Universal worldwide. The film will be released on Nov. 27, 2019.