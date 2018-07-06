You can never go wrong with raw dope boy energy. That’s what listeners get with Dave East and Rick Ross’ latest collaboration, “The Fresh Prince of Belaire.”

Produced by Dreamchasers signee Papamitrou, the Harlem and Miami reps pop bottles and guns while talking greasy about their respective gangsta.

“Black bottles, pop ‘em at your funeral Dirty ni**a with clean money, this shit is beautiful/Gold bottles, pop ‘em like it’s ’96/You never seen a brick, I pray to God my team get rich,” raps Dave East.

Rozay and East also joined forces in 2016 on the teary-eyed, “2 Late.” East’s last mixtape, Paranoia 2 (released in 2017) features cameos from T.I., Tory Lanez, Lloyd Banks, and others. Ross’ Rather You Than Me also dropped in 2017.

Stream “The Fresh Prince of Belaire” below.