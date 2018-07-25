Fans are still reeling after it was revealed that Demi Lovato suffered from a drug overdose on Tuesday (July 24). Following reports that she was hospitalized, famous friends and fans alike sent their love, prayers, and positive energy Demi’s way.

Missy Elliott, Kehlani, and Jada Pinkett Smith were among the first celebs to wish the 25-year-old singer well. “Sending huge recovery love to Demi,” Kehlani, who recently joined Lovato on her Tell Me You Love Me Tour, wrote on Twitter. “This is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before.”

“Sending Prayers for Demi Lovato you just never know what people are going through so please have compassion & no jokes but let’s be encouraging so she will get the help she needs,” Missy Elliott also tweeted.

As previously reported, Demi was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday following a drug overdose. At the time, TMZ reported that she overdosed on heroin, but new reports claim that is not true.

Thankfully, Demi is doing better. A spokesperson for the “Sorry Not Sorry” artist released a statement confirming that she is “awake and with her family.” “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement reads.

Demi has been very open about her struggle with addiction. She’s previously struggled with cocaine, alcohol, and Oxycontin abuse. After six years of sobriety, the singer revealed in her June 2018 single, “Sober” that she had fallen off the wagon.

See the love and light that celebrities and fans have been sending Demi’s way below.

We love you Demi Lovato ❤️❤️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 24, 2018

Sending Prayers for Demi Lovato you just never know what people are going through so please have compassion & no jokes🙅🏾 but let’s be encouraging so she will get the help she needs❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/1BMTn8k88i — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 24, 2018

Demi … I’m over here rooting for you from the Red Table with all sorts of love, hope and prayers Beautiful💕 — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 24, 2018

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

damn man. really praying for her health, recovery & stability. she's a good person. heartbreaking to hear. — T'Questlove (@questlove) July 24, 2018

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

Praying for you @ddlovato. You are loved. 🙏 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 25, 2018

