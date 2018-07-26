Demi Lovato’s team reportedly tried at great lengths to stage an intervention and get the singer help for her demons to no avail, reports TMZ.

This news comes just days after the singer was found unresponsive in her Hollywood Hills home, in what is believed to be the result of an apparent drug overdose. Narcan was administered by paramedics who arrived on the scene. The “Sorry Not Sorry” musician is reportedly “stable” in the hospital with family.

“Sources close to Demi tell us members of her team noticed she was in a bad place a few weeks ago, and even confronted her about it,” reports the site. “We’re told they offered assistance to get her back to sobriety. The plan was to urge her into a rehab program. We’re told the intervention attempt was not successful — Demi refused and continued to party, instead.”

Lovato recently revealed that she broke her sobriety after six years with a new song titled “Sober.” Since she was a teenager, she has struggled with eating disorders, alcohol abuse, and cocaine use. She was also diagnosed as bipolar.

“I didn’t feel anything. I didn’t feel guilty. I didn’t feel embarrassed. I would sneak out, get drugs,” she revealed of her drug addictions in her documentary Simply Complicated. “I would fake my drug tests with other people’s pee, and I’d lie straight to their faces. It’s embarrassing to look back at the person that I was.”

READ MORE: Missy Elliott, Kehlani, And More Send Love To Demi Lovato Amid Drug Overdose