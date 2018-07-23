Denzel Washington has been married to his lady love Pauletta for over 35 years, and he shared with People some of the secrets to his long and fruitful union. They celebrated their 35th anniversary in June, and reportedly kept the celebration low-key with dinner and “chillin’.”

“I do what I’m told. I keep my mouth shut,” he joked to the magazine. The couple first met in 1977, when Denzel was filming his first TV movie role in Wilma, which Pauletta also acted in. The couple has four adult children together- John David (33) Katia (30) and twins Olivia and Malcolm (27).

He also said that there are “too many things” that he loves and appreciates about his wife, such as “security,” “food” and a “beautiful home.”

“The difference between a house and a home, it’s a big difference,” The Oscar-winner continues. “You can buy a house, but that doesn’t make it a home – and not to say a man can’t make a home a home, but my wife has made our house a home, and raised these beautiful kids and protected them and sacrificed for them, she did the heavy-lifting.”

The actor’s film Equalizer 2 was number one at the box office this weekend.