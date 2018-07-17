Michelle Williams of the legendary girl group, Destiny’s Child has always been open and honest about her struggle with mental health. On Tuesday (July 17), the singer stayed true to character by announcing that she is seeking “advice” from a mental health facility.

Williams made the announcement on Instagram. “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” she wrote in the statement. “I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthier professionals.”

She added: “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need.”

According to TMZ, Williams checked herself into a mental health facility just outside of Los Angeles to seek help for depression. She has reportedly been in the facility for the past couple of days.

In 2017, Williams first revealed she had suffered from depression during the height of her singing career. “For years, I was in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression,” she said during an interview on The Talk in Oct. 2017.

It is unclear how long Williams will remain at the facility.