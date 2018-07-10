Only one month after Desus and Mero nabbed a new series on Showtime, the popular late-night show hosts spilled some news about their previous relationship with Viceland. In a new interview with Bossip, the duo revealed that Viceland ended their contract early and treated them like cash cows during their time on the network.

According to the Bodega Boys, the network gave them the boot after hearing about their new deal with Showtime. “Vice has us for 2 more months. We did not leave Vice, Vice ended our contract. They were in their feelings because we were leaving,” Desus said. “We could still be doing the show.” Mero added: “Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face.”

They also added that Vice’s demands became too overwhelming to the point of exploitation almost. “Viceland wanted 160 episodes a year,” Desus revealed. “We have no writers, it’s literally me and Mero talking to one another every day. If you want us to do this for 160 episodes, pay us 160 million dollars — otherwise we would have killed each other.”

Desus claimed that the network also wanted them to work without vacation. “The channel wanted us to die for this fucking network. We’re also the highest rated show on the network, put some respect on our name, have someone come massage my feet,” he continued.

“We were literally the LeBron of that network,” Mero chimed in. “And we are not divas, we’re flexible dudes. They kinda undervalued us a little bit.”

As previously reported, Desus and Mero signed a deal with Showtime to star on the network’s first weekly late-night show. The half-hour program is slated to premiere sometime in 2019.

The final episode of Desus & Mero aired on Viceland on June 28.