DJ Khaled is back with another hit. The producer recently reunited with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo on the visuals for his latest summer banger, “No Brainer.”

The 4-minute video is sort of shot like a film within a film. DJ Khaled plays the director of the blockbuster, which the other artists seem to star in it. In the first scene, Justin Bieber energetically walks through a set that is supposed to be modeled after Hollywood. Quavo then chimes in as he paints an abstract portrait in a rustic-style mansion. Chano finally joins the crew and become the life of a Gatsby-inspired party.

In preparation for the new single’s release, Apple Music aired a commercial starring Khaled and his son Asahd. In the funny video, Kevin Hart plays the voice of the one-year-old as he attempts to secure the bag behind his dad’s back.

Khaled and the crew previously worked together on the 2017 single, “I’m the One.” The track, which was featured on Khaled No. 1 album Grateful, reportedly debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in its first-week release.

“No Brainer” is coming from Khaled’s upcoming album, Father of Asahd, which is expected to debut sometime this year. Watch the video for “No Brainer,” featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo above.