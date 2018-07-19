Tekashi 6ix9ine claims to be the “King of New York,” but to be real dynasty you have to link up with other royals. Well, that may be happening sooner than we think. Rumors have been swirling that Tekashi is teaming up with Nicki Minaj for a new music video that will be released this week.

The idea of a collab first came to light when Tekashi teased a remix of his single “Fefe,” featuring a woman’s voice on it. Many fans believed it was the Queen artist’s vocals, although the video only features a few seconds of adlibs.

Unfortunately, Nicki is featured has not addressed the rumors, but DJ Akademiks suggested that he heard Nicki’s verse on the track. Tekashi also announced during his European tour in June 2018, that he was going to release a music video for “Fefe” that had a surprise guest on it. “I got a really cool feature on it,” the rapper said at the time. “It’s a surprise.”

6ix9ine x Nicki Minaj this Sunday pic.twitter.com/vlJwfYBVGr — Mario™ 2️⃣3️⃣🎉 (@SlayinWithNicki) July 18, 2018

The Brooklyn rapper later posted a photo of his mughsot on Instagram, saying that he would be releasing “one last music video this Sunday before I go to jail forever.” TMZ also reports that Tekashi rushed to order his latest My Little Pony chain in order to wear it in the video shoot with Nicki.

We’ll just have to wait and see if the rumors are true. Tekashi is releasing the new music video on Sunday (July 22). Stay tuned.