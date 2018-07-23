It looks like the Heavens have aligned just right, because friends when you type the word “idiot” into Google Images, none other than Donald Trump pops up.

According to Business Insider, many of God’s finest workers have been infiltrating the Google algorithm to make the (very much real) result occur. After many attempts to make the Green Day song “American Idiot” trend when 45 visited the United Kingdom last week, the person and the word began to show up more on the Internet. Additionally, using the “Donald Trump” and “idiot” in the same sentence in protest articles, and sharing and “up-voting” articles any pertaining to Trump being an idiot adds fire to the Google result. This is a process many are calling “Google bombing.”

“The net effect of this is that the association inside Google’s algorithm becomes stronger, producing photos of Trump when people input the term ‘idiot,'” the site writes. “Many English articles about the campaign published last week had included the word “American Idiot” in their headlines and featured images of Trump, strengthening the link between the image and the keyword.”

The Guardian reports that this same phenomenon has been used in the past with politicians and entertainment figures. In the past, the word “treason” would pull up a photo of Hillary Clinton, while “rapist” brought up several photos of her husband, Bill Clinton. Google representatives tried to explain the factors that cause the results to show up the way they do from time to time.

“A site’s ranking in Google’s search results relies heavily on computer algorithms using thousands of factors to calculate a page’s relevance to a given query,” explained Google. “Sometimes subtleties of language cause anomalies to appear that cannot be predicted.”

While there is indeed an anomaly here, the “idiot” result is both hysterical and (for many) couldn’t be truer. Well played, Internet.