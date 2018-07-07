Drake might have found himself a new hit in the form of his recent freestyle.

The “In My Feelings” rapper is the latest artist to step foot in the booth for UK rap channel Link Up TV’s “Behind Barz” series Saturday (July 7). During the freestyle, Drizzy toys with the UK drill sound while giving props to allies like Giggs.

The freestyle arrives after Drake made history as the first artist to score a billion streams from the release of his latest album, Scorpion. The project also went platinum in one day with the success of tracks like “God’s Plan” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings.”

During his freestyle, Drake points out his massive influence on the culture while taking subtle shots at his enemies. “They wanna link when they got no chunes/They too worried about sellin’ out shoes/I don’t give a f**k about jeans or crap/Or going to Milan or going to the Met/I just wanna make these songs for the set,” he spits.

As love for his recent double album continues to grow, Drake announced physical copies will hit the stories on Friday (July 13).

Check out the freestyle up top.

