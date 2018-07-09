Drake’s reign on the charts continues to make waves. Not only did he score his eighth number-one album with Scorpion, the Toronto musician also broke a longstanding record held by The Fab Four.

According to Billboard, Drake’s latest LP boasts seven songs in the top 10 on the Hot 100 at once, which beats the Beatles’ record of five simultaneously charting songs. They’ve held that record since 1964, and they still are the only musical act in history to “monopolize the Hot 100’s entire top five in a week.”

“Drake adds five new Hot 100 top 10s, upping his career count to 31, passing Michael Jackson for the most among male soloists,” writes the site. “One of [Drake’s] new top 10s, ‘Don’t Matter to Me,’ features Jackson, who earns his 30th top 10.”

Additionally, “Nice For What” is back in the number one slot on the chart, dethroning Cardi B’s “I Like It.” “Nonstop” debuts at number two, while “God’s Plan” inches a bit closer to the top spot at number 4.

Scorpion recently broke the record for most streams in 24 hours on any and every streaming service, with 170 million listens combined in just one day. What a time, right? What a time.