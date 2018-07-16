What a time to be Drake.

The Toronto musician is having a whirlwind year, and as of Monday (Jul. 16), he has dethroned his own number one single “Nice For What” with his recent smash-hit, “In My Feelings.” With this, Drake now holds the record for the most number-one hits by a rapper in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Thanks to dethroning himself yet again in 2018 (“Nice For What” previously bumped “God’s Plan” from the top spot), Drake becomes the fourth artist in history to take his own song from the number one spot with another track. Only Justin Bieber, The Beatles and Usher have achieved this feat.

“Fueled by the #InMyFeelingsChallenge dance craze—which has generated more than 3.4 million tweets, according to Billboard—“In My Feelings” gives Drake his third Hot 100 No. 1 single off Scorpion behind “Nice for What” and “God’s Plan,” and his sixth overall,” reports Forbes.

The City Girls-assisted track appears on the double-disc album Scorpion, which was released in late-June. The #InMyFeelings viral challenge has seen celebrities such as Ciara, Empire’s Serayah and Will Smith joining in on the fun.

Forbes also reveals that thanks to “In My Feelings,” Drake has spent 40 weeks atop the coveted singles chart throughout his career, the seventh-best reign behind any artist in history.