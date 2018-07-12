Drake’s fans have wasted no time. If Drake is notorious for name-dropping ex-flings on his songs, his fans are equally notorious for pinning down exactly who the girls he raps about are. Drake’s latest, most popular name-drop comes fresh off Scorpion with “In My Feelings.”

The New Orleans Bounce-inspired track has been in heavy rotation since the album’s release and made especially hot by the #DoTheShiggy dance challenge. Though the “I’m Upset” rapper incorporates the names of multiple women on the song, fans have taken a particular interest with the song’s opening woman, “KeKe.”

Keshia “KeKe” Chanté is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and TV personality that the Toronto rapper allegedly dated when he was 14-years-old. “You were one of my first crushes,” says Drake on a 2013 episode of BET’s 106 & Park, when the two finally linked again.

While this grand reveal may have been 5-years-old, fans haven’t forgotten. Since Scorpion’s release, Drake fans have swarmed Chanté’s Instagram comments section and have slid into her DMs with questions about their current relationship.

CREDIT: Instagram

CREDIT: Instagram

CREDIT: Instagram

Drake might have his fair share of friendly ex’s, but it’s clear that KeKe hasn’t left his mind since the two dated back in ’04.