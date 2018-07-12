In My Feelings: Drake’s Fans Have Found KeKe
Drake’s fans have wasted no time. If Drake is notorious for name-dropping ex-flings on his songs, his fans are equally notorious for pinning down exactly who the girls he raps about are. Drake’s latest, most popular name-drop comes fresh off Scorpion with “In My Feelings.”
The New Orleans Bounce-inspired track has been in heavy rotation since the album’s release and made especially hot by the #DoTheShiggy dance challenge. Though the “I’m Upset” rapper incorporates the names of multiple women on the song, fans have taken a particular interest with the song’s opening woman, “KeKe.”
Keshia “KeKe” Chanté is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and TV personality that the Toronto rapper allegedly dated when he was 14-years-old. “You were one of my first crushes,” says Drake on a 2013 episode of BET’s 106 & Park, when the two finally linked again.
While this grand reveal may have been 5-years-old, fans haven’t forgotten. Since Scorpion’s release, Drake fans have swarmed Chanté’s Instagram comments section and have slid into her DMs with questions about their current relationship.
Drake might have his fair share of friendly ex’s, but it’s clear that KeKe hasn’t left his mind since the two dated back in ’04.