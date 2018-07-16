Drake has been chilling (and working) in the U.K. for a minute now. Popping up everywhere from Wireless Festival to Wimbledon, the rapper has undoubtedly been making his time overseas count.

In his latest appearance, the Toronto native “made history” on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Rap Show with Charlie Sloth by stepping into the booth for his first-ever “Fire in the Booth” freestyle, doubling as his first radio-freestyle since 2009.

With Scorpion doing colossal numbers, Sloth introduces his guest as “the biggest rapper on the planet” before Drizzy effortlessly delivers us a two-verse rap.

“Y’all keepin’ the score while watchin’ me score/Y’all keep the awards, I’ll take the rewards/If y’all goin’ for fun, I’ll stay and record/But if y’all goin’ to war I’m there for sure/Wouldn’t miss it”

While the freestyle mainly discusses his money, wealth and reputation, Drake also asserts his current standing as the current leader of the rap game. “October Firm the new chain of command/El Chico, this verse is the explanation for the large ego/ 100 mill’ hands-free like Ronaldinho,” he boasts.

This is the second-time Drake invaded UK’s hip-hop scene this month, following his extremely recent “Behind Barz” Freestyle for Link Up TV.

Listen to the full feature below.