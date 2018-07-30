Already well-known for his time on Degrassi and movie-like music visuals, Drake is ready to step back on set—this time behind the camera. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Drake has been listed as the executive producer for HBO and A24’s newly-approved teen drama, Euphoria.

Written by Sam Levinson, the 10-episode series will be an adaptation of a 2012 Israeli drama under the same name. Originally produced by Teddy Productions, the series is based on the 2011 Tel Aviv nightclub attack, and chronicles the lives of the teenagers there that night as they learn to navigate trauma, identity, friendship, love, sex, and drugs in an uncertain future.

The original writer and director (Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin) will join Drake’s production team alongside his manager, Future the Prince, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon. In addition, Levinson is listed as a co-EP.

Starring actors will include Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Brian “Astro” Bradley, Angus McLoud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney.

READ MORE: Zendaya Responds To Aaliyah Role Criticism