Tough break for Drake and Migos fans. The frequent collaborators are reportedly postponing all dates for their upcoming Aubrey and the Three Amigos Live tour, The Know reports. Drake’s spokesperson reportedly made the announcement on July 24.

The spokesperson reportedly cites complications with the overall tour experience as the reason for the postponement. “In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule,” the statement reads.

The tour was supposed to kick off on July 26, in Salt Lake City, UT. Now, it will begin in Kansas City on Aug. 10. The spokesperson confirmed that “tickets purchased for the original show dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates.”

Additionally, Drake and the Migos have pulled out of shows at Denver’s Pepsi Center on July 28 and July 29. They will not be rescheduled until further.

Drake first announced the tour in May 2018. Refunds will reportedly be honored for purchased tickets. For more details and updates head over to Drake’s official site here.