According to Apple Music, Drake’s Scorpion hit record-breaking numbers the day of its release. In addition to reaching the No. 1 spot in 92 countries, the album was also streamed 170 million times in just 24 hours, the most streams in any day, on any streaming service.

The most streams in a single day, on any streaming service. @Drake

Currently, the 25-track double-disk record holds the top 25 spots on Apple Music, top 13 spots on Spotify and top ten songs on Tidal. While Aubrey’s highly anticipated album has unsurprisingly dominated the charts, Apple’s 38 million stream advantage on Spotify is more than likely due to its exclusive hold on the album during the first few hours of its drop. Nonetheless, the Toronto rapper also broke Spotify’s biggest opening day record both domestically and globally with approximately 80.5 M streams and 135M streams, respectively.

Drake's 'Scorpion' has broken the US Spotify record for biggest opening day (80.5m album streams on 6/29).

Drake's 'Scorpion' has broken the global Spotify record for biggest opening day (~132m album streams on 6/29).

Despite having considerably fewer subscribers than Spotify, Apple Music has seen a lot more success with rap releases than its competitor. This is somewhat shocking considering Spotify’s recent marketing scheme which featured Drake’s picture and his music on 30 of its largest playlists, even including ones that didn’t seem fit.

Drake is on the cover of damn near every Spotify playlist with songs on the top of every list including the gospel playlist. I'm scratching my head rn

None the less, based on these numbers, Drake’s fifth studio album, Scorpion, is more than likely to follow in the steps of his previous project, More Life, as Apple’s 2018 album of the year.