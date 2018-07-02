In terms of breaking records, Drake has proven that nothing is too big or too small for him to accomplish. Thanks to the release of his fifth studio LP Scorpion, the 6 God is on track to have another number one album. According to first-week projections, it’s looking to be the biggest album of the year thus far.

Reports say that Scorpion is expected to move 870-920k equivalent album units; 275-300k of those units are coming from coming from pure album sales.

Apple Music revealed that the “I’m Upset” musician broke opening-day streaming records with 170 million streams in just 24 hours. Additionally, the album broke the US Spotify record for biggest opening day, garnering 80.5 million album streams. The streaming service revealed that the album was listened to on their platform 10 million times an hour on the first day of its release.

Despite the huge numbers, Scorpion has received mixed reviews from critics and fans. On Twitter, one user wrote “Drake did everything we ever asked for. Equal R&B and rap HITS. Sh*t we can cry to. Sh*t we can vibe to. Sh*t we can t up to.” Another, however, wrote “Damn Drizzy fell off bad.”

Regardless of the chatter, what a time to be Drake.