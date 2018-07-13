Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not feuding with Tyrese anymore. In fact, he’s trying to keep his distance from his Fast & Furious co-star altogether. In a new interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday (July 12), The Rock revealed where he stands with “Black Ty.”

During what he sees as a “one-sided” “beef,” the former WWE star admitted that Tyrese “was going through some stuff in his personal life” – namely his custody battle with his ex-wife over his 11-year-old daughter Shayla – when the feud was first ignited. Nevertheless, he said it was still “disappointing.”

“That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time,” he said. “And, you know, I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media… To me, there’s no need to have a conversation.”

The beef first began on the set of 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, when Johnson allegedly called a male costar “chicken sh*t” and “candy a**.” His post was believed to be directed at Vin Diesel at the time. Tyrese then hopped in the mix by blaming Johnson for the delayed production of the ninth installment to the franchise. There, Tyrese continued to direct responses at Johnson on social media.

Since the feud seems to be over, hopefully, it will be smooth sailing for the next film, Fast & Furious 9, which will reportedly premiere in April 2020.

