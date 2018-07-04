At this point, Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” has become a worldwide phenomenon. The infectious 2017 song has crept its way right on into 2018 and shows no sign of being removed from summer playlists. Right before we got to break out the free barbecue food and fireworks, the singer-songwriter offered her fans a new way to enjoy the song.

Nicki Minaj and Quavo have contributed their bars to the official “Boo’d Up” remix (not to be confused by the ratchet perfection Plies released, or Fetty Wap’s own iteration). Right off the bat, we hear Nicki’s signature pun flow lead us into a riff about “Super Bass.” Later on in the track, after the London songbird’s melodious hook and Quavo’s autotune, Nicki bookends the song with a phone call with her on-track boo, ready for him to scoop her up.

This has been quite the year for Ella. She nailed a major performance at the BET Awards, then announced she’s going on a North American Boo’d Up Tour. Hopefully, she’ll bring out Nicki and Quavo in a city near you. Press play on the remix below.