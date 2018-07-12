The nominees for the 2018 Emmy Awards, which celebrates achievements in the television space, have been shared with the world on Thursday (July 12). This year, there is a diverse assortment of nominees and let’s just say that your faves likely picked up a nod or two.

FX’s Atlanta is proving to be a fan favorite at the Emmy’s this year. Donald Glover’s series is up for Outstanding Comedy Series (alongside Black-ish), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. Glover (who as Childish Gambino just dropped off two new summertime-primed songs) and Anthony Anderson are nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Atlanta and Black-ish, respectively. On the other hand, Tracey Ellis Ross and Issa Rae are up for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Black-ish and Insecure, respectively.

Sterling K. Brown has a nod for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us, John Legend has one for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Jesus Christ the Superstar, and Regina King was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Seven Seconds. Other nominees elsewhere on the nomination list include Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Kenan Thompson (SNL), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Leslie Jones (SNL) and Thandie Newton (Westworld).

New mom, Cardi B, even got some secondhand love as well. Amazon’s hilarious “Alexa Loses Her Voice” commercial is up for Outstanding Commercial.

See the full list of nominees here and watch the nomination announcements below.

